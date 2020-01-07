Help WJBF NewsChannel 6 find the owner of Emily 1995!

Do you know and Emily in the Evans, GA area who was born in 1995?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s a sweet little bear, holding a rag doll with golden curls.

But the sweetest part of this particular tree ornament, is the inscription Emily 1995.

A WJBF viewer found this Christmas ornament a year ago, when she dropped off her tree for recycling at Riverside Middle School in Evans. This year, she put a note at the dropoff site… but still no one has made a claim on the little “Emily 1995” ornament.

So here’s the challenge for you, dear social media users, help us return this lost ornament to its rightful owner! Let’s get what we assume is a baby ornament back to Emily’s parents. (Again, we are just guessing this is the story behind Emily 1995!)

If we do find the homeless little bear’s owner, we’ll happily connect you with kind viewer, Grace, who saved the ornament from the recycling bin!