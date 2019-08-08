Help a deputy injured in the line of duty

AUGSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Shepeard Community Blood Center are joining together to support Burke County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jay Hollingsworth.

Sgt. Hollingsworth was shot in the stomach by a stray bullet while helping in a house fire in September of 2013. He has had a long road to recovery suffering from multiple infections, needing blood transfusions, and enduring many hospital stays.

Jay has recently discovered lead poisoning in his body caused by the stray bullet that was unable to be removed. In order to remove the bullet, Srgt. Hollingsworth will most likely need blood.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said, “We want to do all we can to help Jay during this time and teaming up with the community and Shepeard Blood Center is one small way we can be of assistance to him and others as well.”

Sgt. Hollingsworth is asking the Sheriff’s office staff as well as the community to donate. He isn’t specifying a blood type so that others in the area, especially trauma units and the children’s hospital patients may receive donations as well.

The blood drive will be held in tow locations. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office from 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. and at the Burke County Board of Commissioners from 9:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M.

Please present your donor id card or a photo id.