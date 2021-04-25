Have you gained the Quarantine 15?

The stresses of the pandemic have now moved to not just the wallets of some but now their scales. Experts are saying there could be a reason for your weight gain and it’s called the Quarantine 15.

Dietician at Live Healthy MD, Morgan Schaak says ” It’s kind of like alcoholics who are sober and then they go back to old habits and start drinking again just because of the high levels of stress.

Stress that can prompt people to make unhealthy food choices.

Morgan also says “We’ve seen in bariatrics that a lot of people are eating more and going back to old habits, snacking, eating high carbohydrates, simple carbs like sweets so it’s caused weight gain.”

The trend is showing up right here at home. A recent study by the United Health Foundation shows obesity rates are on the rise among a third of adults in the peach state.

Morgan adds that “Obesity is not going anywhere, we continue to rise and we need to continue to fight that.”

Mom and weight loss patient Chelsea Carruthers knows the fight to shed pounds all too well.

Chelsea says “All I could think about is that I have this one kid and I have one life and I’m gonna miss out on things because I literally can’t physically do them. If I wanna take her to Disney World, I won’t be able to ride the rides and walk around the park, so I just want to be physically the parent that I wanted to be.”

And if you’re thinking about giving up, consider this. Experts say even a little efforts can go a long way toward a healthier, happier life.

Morgan Schaak recommends “…exercise that’s not just good for physical health but mental health as well. It’s one of the best things you could do to relieve stress, anxiety, and depression. Walking is the cheapest most convenient form of exercise if you’re mobile.”

Looking to jumpstart your healthier lifestyle? Check out these free resources from LiveHealthy MD.