AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Local salon owner, Anthony Wilson, Jr. of The Haer Room has overcome roadblocks through out his hair journey, but despite this, his motivation to give back to his community never went away.

“I’ve always been a giving person and I see a lot of people that get a platform or get to a certain point and they forget the people that supported them. That’s always something that I wanted to do when I opened up my own business. I always wanted to give back to the community and help out the best way I can.”

Salon Owner of The Haer Room in Augusta, Anthony Wilson says 2020 has proven to be a year of uncertainty for local businesses like himself but despite the odds being against him, his motivation for giving back to his community never waivered.

Wilson says, “The main thing I was going for was Human Resources because I’m a big stickler on customer service and working for the people, workers.”

Wilson’s career in hair began some 14 years ago, where even as a student he knew his dream of owning his own salon one day was within reach. After opening The Haer Room, he created an online brand called ‘Hair Professor And’ catering to individuals dealing with significant hair loss from illnesses like cancer.

Wilson says “I’ve had family dealing with cancer that I’ve been close to for 9 years who have dealt with cancer. I’ve had to walk that journey with them and to see them go through that, it clung to me, I guess, because I can help them feel better.”

Wilson’s continuing theme of giving back to the community doesn’t just stop at hair. Participating in local food drives like Spooky to Be Hungry and Toys for Tots are just some of his other passions as well.

Wilson says “Last year it was about 10 cans, I had bought them but this year we were shooting for maybe 100 cans total salon but we actually have over 400 cans.”

When asked for advice for other young entrepreneurs like himself, Wilson says don’t be afraid to ask questions about going into business and surround yourself with a supportive circle that will push you to be the best you can be.

Wilson says “Just go for it and go hard. Do it for you and don’t do it for nobody else.”

Reporting in Augusta, Taylor Leverett, WJBF News Channel 6.

For more information on The Haer Room Salon, visit their website.