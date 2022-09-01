AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The three-and-a-half week supply drive by WJBF and our “Giving Your Best” Partners was a success, with the U-Haul pulling off from Television Park Thursday afternoon loaded with roughly six tons of food and supplies to help aid with Kentucky flood relief efforts.

In addition to all the non-perishable foods, water, laundry, and cleaning supplies, Piedmont Augusta donated 216 at-home COVID-19 tests that are being sent to those in the affected areas recovering from the flood waters that claimed more than 39 lives and destroyed or damaged more than 1,600 homes, according to Kentucky Emergency Management.

WJBF staff are travelling to Corbin, Kentucky, where the supplies gathered in the CSRA will be handed over to the Christian Appalachian Organization, with multiple offices throughout Central Appalachia, which will help to distribute the supplies to those still in need.