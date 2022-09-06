(WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 and the Giving Your Best Partners are once again hosting Halloween with a Heart in partnership with Columbia County Parks & Recreation.

For more than 25 years, Halloween with a Heart has made Halloween special for children challenged with physical and mental exceptionalities from special education classes in CSRA counties. We provide a barrier-free environment for children to trick-or-treat with ease.

Halloween with a Heart is scheduled for Monday, October 31, 2022, at Patriots Park, 5445 Columbia Road, Grovetown, Georgia. Set up is from 7:00 – 8:30 a.m. Trick-or-treaters will arrive at 9:00 a.m. and will be done no later than 1:15 p.m.

TEACHERS:

If you wish to join us for a Halloween snack and trick-or-treating submit your registration form by Friday, September 30, 2022.

If you will be travelling with multiple classes that need to arrive at the same time, please use ONE registration form and report the TOTAL numbers for your group.

On the registration form, you will be asked to request THREE preferred times of arrival. Your response DOES NOT guarantee your arrival time. Your exact arrival time will be sent to you Friday, September 16 2022 by 5PM. If you do not see a timeslot available on the form, it already has the maximum number of requests. Above all else, we will abide by the Patriot’s Park fire code and maximum persons limitations.

Please register using our online form by visiting THIS LINK

BOOTH PARTICIPANTS:

If you would like to support this event by having a booth space at the event, please submit your registration form by Friday, September 30, 2022. Please register using our online form at THIS LINK. There is no fee to participate.

Set up is from 7:00 – 8:30a.m. You will be allotted a 6ft. space in length and will be directly beside other booths. Please do your best to respect your booth neighbors and stay within that 6ft. length. You will provide candy for your booth and your own table if you wish to have one. Please use tables that are 6ft. or smaller, and refrain from using a tent. As we will have a significant amount of wheelchairs and heavy traffic, your setup should not extend out more than 2 ft. from the front edge of your table. You will be able to decorate the wall or curtain behind your table, the table itself and the floor space (placement in front of a wall or curtain space is not guaranteed). Please refrain from using confetti, candles, and glitter.

Please plan for 700 – 1,000 students.

PARENTS:

The following form is a Television Release form that all parents MUST sign. Please make copies and bring the completed forms for your students to the event so we can use footage for a follow up spot thanking our partners.

TELEVISION RELEASE FORM