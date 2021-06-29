United Way School Tools and Stuff The Bus Supply Drives

United Way of the CSRA and United Way of Aiken County are each holding their own school supply drives.

United Way school supply drives help ease the burden of purchasing basic school supplies for families in need in our community.

WJBF and the Giving Your Best partners, Solvay Specialty Polymers, South State Bank and University Health Care System are supporting both school supply drives. Here’s how you can donate to each of them:

Physical school supplies for United Way of Aiken County can be donated at any CSRA South State location in South Carolina until July 22, 2021.

Physical school supplies for United Way of the CSRA can be donated at WJBF NewsChannel 6 Television Park or any CSRA South State location in Georgia until July 22, 2021.

To make an online school supply donation to United Way of Aiken County, please CLICK HERE.

To make an online school supply donation to United Way of the CSRA, please CLICK HERE