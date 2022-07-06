AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The new school year is right around the corner and the United Way of the CSRA is looking to help families in need back to school supplies with their “Stuff the Bus” event.

The event has people from around the community donate school supplies, and this year the United Way is making it easier to donate with an advanced drop-off location at WJBF NewsChannel 6 and three “Stuff the Bus” collection drive events.

“Our goal is to maximize student learning this year and every year, and we’re proud to step in once again to help families in need,” says Brittany Burnett, President and CEO of United Way of the CSRA.

The first Stuff the Bus event at SRP Park on Sunday, July 17th. Fans that bring school supplies to the game will receive a voucher good for a free hot dog (one per person) as well as be entered to win a game-worn jersey given away at the game. If fans are unable to attend the event can drop off donations in advance at the box office, Hive Pro Shop at SRP Park, or any SRP Federal Credit Union located in the CSRA through July 15th.

The second event is at the Kroc Center on Friday, July 22nd from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and donations can be dropped off during that time. The donated school supplies will then be loaded on to buses and sent to school districts in Richmond, Columbia, and surrounding counties across the CSRA.

The final event will take place on Saturday, July 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Walmart in Waynesboro. Donations from this event will benefit Burke County students.

If you are unable to attend any of the events United Way of the CSRA’s has partnered with WJBF and their Giving Your Best partners, Piedmont Augusta and Solvay Specialty Polymers, to provide a drop-off location in advance. Visit WJBF NewsChannel6 & Television Park at 1336 Augusta West Parkway to drop-off school supplies prior to these events.