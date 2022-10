AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6, Golden Harvest Food Bank and the Giving Your Best Partners are hosting a Turkey Drive this holiday season.

The drive will take place on Thursday, November 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grovetown Kroger located at 435 Lewiston Road.

The drive will only be collecting turkeys and monetary donations.