WJBF & the Giving Your Best Partners are collecting clean, gently worn and new coats during our One Warm Coat drive for people of all ages and sizes.

Donated coats will benefit Augusta Urban Ministries!

Donations will be accepted November 2 through November 23, 2020.

You can drop off your new or gently used coat at:

WJBF NewsChannel 6 1336 Augusta West Parkway Augusta, GA 30909