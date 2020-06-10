Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– And that brings me to this week’s bright light! Samantha McClure says she wanted to do more for her community.

Samantha would drive to Columbia, SC every other week, looking for fresh fruits and vegetables- and that’s what sparked the idea to buy in bulk. So twice a month, every month, Coral Street in Edgefield turns into a farmer’s market.

The idea with a co-op is that everybody goes in together as a whole and they purchase bulk vegetables at wholesale prices- which is a lot cheaper than the retail price.

Thanks to Samantha for turning her desire to eat healthy and support local into a community-wide effort!