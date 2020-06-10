Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week

Giving Your Best

SAMANTHA MCCLURE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– And that brings me to this week’s bright light! Samantha McClure says she wanted to do more for her community.

Samantha would drive to Columbia, SC every other week, looking for fresh fruits and vegetables- and that’s what sparked the idea to buy in bulk. So twice a month, every month, Coral Street in Edgefield turns into a farmer’s market.

The idea with a co-op is that everybody goes in together as a whole and they purchase bulk vegetables at wholesale prices- which is a lot cheaper than the retail price.

Thanks to Samantha for turning her desire to eat healthy and support local into a community-wide effort!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

nomination button