JENNIE’s Bright Light of the Week: Carol Rezzelle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– And that brings me to this week’s bright light– Carol Rezzelle from Enopion Theater Company. WJBF’s Kim Vickers reports.

Theaters in the CSRA have been dark since March. A local Christian based theater company has found a safe way to perform live again, while raising money for their new building. Enopion Theater Company has been performing Bible stories for more than 20 years at venues across Augusta. Now they are ready for their own building.

Carol Rezzelle is an actress and the director at Enopion Theater Company.

“It is a live performance called The Seed and it takes you through the lineage of Christ from Genesis all the way to the garden tomb. The main focus is to just educate the people on the building that we’re going to be building here at Flowing Wells. And “The Seed” is just an added thing that they get to see what we do.”

The company was planning a production for March, but had to shut down because of the pandemic. Organizers tried to think of a way to continue to do what they love while keeping actors and audiences safe.

“So after a couple of months we started thinking, we have this beautiful piece of land here, so lets do outdoor theater.”

Rehearsals took place on Zoom until restrictions eased enough to allow them to get together face to face. After three months of preparations, they were ready. Greg Hatfield has been involved with Enopion for eight years and he says the show must go on.

“It’s making the best out of the situation that we’re in. I mean we do have this property and God has led us to this place, we consider it sacred space. We’re going to build the Flowing Wells Theater back behind us and we’re just adapting to what’s going on.”

In this theater experience, actors and audience members travel around the grounds from set to set. Spectators are encouraged to socially distance and wear masks during the performance.

Rezzelle says right now they have not set an opening date for the new building.

“Our main focus now is just to get the awareness out there of what we’re doing and to raise the funds that we need to begin building. We have already finished out work with the architect and we know exactly how much it’s going to cost down to how much that nail is going to cost us.”

