Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)– I love learning about great things you see people doing in our community, to help boost morale as we carry on in this pandemic… people like Hillary Kay Rumsey.

A photographer, she’s honoring local heroes the best way she knows how — through pictures.

Hillary recently started the CSRA Heroes Project.

She’s met some extraordinary people so far, including a bus driver, nurse, and police officer who have made a difference in the CSRA.

“I want people to not overlook the people that are working so hard through these difficult times just to say thank you.”

Anyone is welcome to nominate a hero for Hillary to photograph. Just go to her Facebook page for more information.