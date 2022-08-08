(WJBF) – Damaging floods from storms have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history.
At least 37 people have died since July’s heavy rains, which dropped 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain in only 48 hours.
Many people in the area are in need of supplies in the recovery efforts.
WJBF NewsChannel 6 is helping in the effort by taking donations until September 1.
Items needed include:
- Non-perishable food
- Water
- Laundry
- Cleaning supplies
You can drop off items at WJBF Television Park at 1336 Augusta West Parkway.
To give online, visit TEAMEKYFLOODRELIEFFUND.KY.GOV