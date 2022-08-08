(WJBF) – Damaging floods from storms have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history.

At least 37 people have died since July’s heavy rains, which dropped 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain in only 48 hours.

Many people in the area are in need of supplies in the recovery efforts.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is helping in the effort by taking donations until September 1.

Items needed include:

Non-perishable food

Water

Laundry

Cleaning supplies

You can drop off items at WJBF Television Park at 1336 Augusta West Parkway.

To give online, visit TEAMEKYFLOODRELIEFFUND.KY.GOV