AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thanksgiving is next week which means Christmas is right around the corner.

The prices of things like gas, groceries, and utilities are so high, many are wondering how they are going to be able to swing Christmas this year.

That is where WJBF NewsChannel 6 and our Giving Your Best partners can help. Our annual Giving Your Best Toy Drive aims to help those families in need.

The Giving Your Best Toy Drive will benefit The Bridge Ministry of the CSRA, a nonprofit which serves the homeless and less fortunate.

Each Saturday, the organization hosts a worship service and provides a hot meal under the Calhoun Express Way Bridge at 15th Street.

“Sometimes they don’t have food. So you can imagine what it’s like for Christmas. They don’t have a gift. We wrap our gifts and of course we separate them by gender and age. But they get to unwrap something that just brings light and life into their atmosphere, you know. It’s just amazing,” he said, getting emotional.

Pastor Roger Gardner said the drive will help them provide Christmas for kids who may not get gifts otherwise.

The organization also has the Bridge Kids ministry, where they give away coats, school supplies, and coming up soon, winter clothes and toys. They include a children’s time during each Saturday event.

“We love our children well and we try to take good care of them and give them things they don’t normally get throughout the week and sometimes through the year. And we will distribute the toys that we get from Giving Your Best Partners to our children there and we expect- sometimes-with Covid now it’s a little less. But we’ll probably have at least 100 kids, we hope,” smiled Pastor Gardner.

From now until December 14th, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy during business hours at Television Park. We’re located at 1336 Augusta West Parkway in Augusta. We are the only public drop off location for this toy drive.

