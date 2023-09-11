AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Shonta Bradley is described as someone who is outgoing and spreads love all year long. She sees a need and fills is, regardless of a person’s race, sex, or religion.

Shonta’s two nominators call her an all-around community hero! They say she gives her all 100% OF THE TIME… and that’s why she’s this month’s Giving Your Best winner.

Friends say Shonta Bradley has made giving back a part of her life. She feeds the homeless throughout the year and pulls community together to help support local children in need of clothing, shoes and school supplies. On Christmas Day, she and her son provide meals and toys to children living in motels around the city.

Darlene Dickerson/Nominator: “She has a little boy, but she still goes above and beyond to do anything for anybody else. She also makes sure those kids have things for the school year, Christmas, and she tries to fill any need they may have… whether it’s getting their hair done, or whatever, she just has that big heart to fill all the needs.”

Past GYB winner, John Milton, was one of Shonta’s nominators.

John Milton/Nominator: “She is more deserving that I am because this girl is really hitting the pavement, moving hard, taking care of the city, taking care of the community and also taking care of the girls over here in the CSRA. So she’s very deserving of the award.”

Not only do people see her acts of kindness, but they get involved, too. Shonta organizes feeding events under the bridge several times a year and facilitates an annual community drive at TW Josey.

Shonta Bradley/Award winner: “This year will actually be 14 years that I spearheaded a “feed the community” where we provide meals– last year we fed 3200 people– and so hopefully this year we’ll increase the number but that definitely is a need. It’s an opportunity for us to partner with Josey and some of the seniors to just give back to the very community that most of us come from.”

She advocates for children in need, the homeless, and “at risk” girls through her non-profit organization, Because, Butterflies R’ Blue.

Shonta says Because, Butterflies R’ Blue, is very dear to her heart. And she believes the girls in the group are getting love and life skills that can change the trajectory of their lives.

Shonta Bradley/Award winner: “”God kind of dropped it in my spirit. My favorite color is blue- I love the story of butterflies and how they transform. We do everything from mentoring and sowing a seed for girls who have low self-esteem, low self-worth. We talk about sex trafficking, the importance of social media and the dangers of social media. We surround them with women who pour love into them. Just give them an opportunity to feel love”

If you would like to get involved with Shonta’s non-profit, or make a donation, call 706-513-9714 or click here.

If you know someone who deserves the Giving Your Best award, nominate them here.