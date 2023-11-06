NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)– This month’s Giving Your Best winner founded Dana’s Recovery Room, a ministry at Immanuel Baptist Church in North Augusta. It offers free medical equipment and supplies– that could be helpful to many of you watching right now.

But it’s the story behind the mission… one woman turning her pain into purpose… that makes Sandra Nuss such a worthy Giving Your Best winner.

“And we used to call her ‘Deacon Dana’ because she was all about her church! I mean, oh yes, and she was 7 years old.”

Sandra Nuss created Dana’s Recovery Room in honor of her daughter, who died 21 years ago, when she was just 15 years old.

“So at 7, she was diagnosed with leukemia. So she made it to remission, and coming to church, so the church people here were so good to us, and she’s in the hospital bed one time and I said, ‘When you get well I’m coming to church with you.’ She was so excited!”

Pastor Justin Epps calls it the “pet project of the church.”

“Sometimes it’s less about the equipment and more about the conversations you’re going to have with the people you’re going to help lift a burden for.”

Sandra says they don’t push church on anyone, but they let them know God is with them.

“I don’t know what made me think of it, but I just know Dana would be all about this. It just exploded!”

“It” is medical equipment, and/or medical supplies, that people can come and get for free.

“Yes, it doesn’t matter what state you’re from, you don’t need insurance. We ask for an ID when it’s equipment. And you know what? I don’t even know why! It just makes it seem more, like maybe they’ll bring it back when they’re done– I don’t know!! So anyway, it just doesn’t matter. If we have it, they can take it.”



Pastor Epps says Sandra doesn’t take herself too seriously, and that makes her very approachable

“She has a lot of fun with everything that she’s doing and a lot of these people have really heavy stuff going on in their lives and she’s able to make them smile.”

Dana’s Recovery Room is open every Wednesday from Noon until 4pm. You can get free medical supplies and equipment… or drop off donations during that time. It’s located at Immanuel Baptist Church in North Augusta– 615 Old Edgefield Road, just off Atomic Road.

