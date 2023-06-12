AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Lakeya Collins’ days are filled with helping those in need. Whether it’s family members, friends, or strangers, she does what she can to assist others.

From providing compassionate care as a nurse, to organizing a fundraiser to cover funeral costs for a co-workers child, Lakeya’s actions have a purpose… it’s her way of honoring her late son Robert, a popular student athlete who tragically drowned 7 years ago.

Our WJBF crew surprised her with the Giving Your Best award at her store, “Robert’s Angels.” But as you’ll hear, many of those who know and love her think SHE is a star of an angel.

Helping others is no doubt Lakeya Collins’ love language. It’s also the lifeline that pulled her out of a very dark place, when her son died in 2016.

“After losing him, as you can imagine, it was just a traumatic experience and i just wanted to continue his legacy- and throughout that loss it just ignited a fire in me that I just had to give back. Every year on his birthday, March 8th, we do the Robert Ballard Medical Scholarship and we choose one person in the community and we give a $1,000 scholarship to that person.”

Evelyn Collins Weems is Lakeya’s mother, and she’s seen how her daughter has overcome heartbreaking challenges.

“It’s not been easy, since we lost Robert, but you know with prayer and love from people who have been there for her, she just pulled herself back up. She went back to nursing school, got her RN degree, and was just determined to let his legacy live. She was just determined to make it.”

Sherena Lee nominated Lakeya for the Giving Your Best award.

“As a friend for many years, I know the things she does behind the scenes for people she knows, and those she doesn’t know. And I just think she is an awesome person. She always has a scripture for you, to uplift your spirits, and encouraging word. She’s just a wonderful person. I appreciate that she puts so much energy into teaching her children to be givers as well and to be lovers of life and of people.”

Lakeya’s secret to loving others is in the spirit behind the giving.

“Often times when people give they expect something in return and at that point they become disappointed. But if you give with no expectation in return, you’ll realize that God will bless you more than you ever could imagine.”

Do you know someone who deserves the Giving Your Best award? Nominate them here.