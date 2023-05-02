AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Kelly Knitter is a Retired Army Colonel who served two terms as president of the Fort Gordon AUSA chapter.

From feeding the hungry, to educating veterans, to helping make sure service members who are along on the holidays aren’t forgotten… Kelly has given more than 3,000 volunteer hours to our community.

She’s also served as president of the Augusta West Rotary Club, which is where we surprised her with the Giving Your Best award!

“In the military, we call people like Kelly a ‘fire and forget’ weapon. You just point her at something that needs to be done, and consider it done and move on.”

And he would know! Dr. Tom Clark is the Executive Director of the CSRA Alliance For Fort Gordon. He nominated Kelly because of the tremendous impact she’s had on military families and the community at large.

“They saw that the soldiers needed something and they took action. They raised $9,000 in a couple of weeks, they sent 100 soldiers to the Hawks game, sent 100 soldiers to the GA Aquarium, they did $4,000 worth of snack bags for the cadre. The did a luncheon. When you saw that you saw this selfless servant take a mission and refuse to not do it, to help others.”

As president, Kelly led the local Fort Gordon AUSA chapter to the “Chapter of the Year” award.

“For those 4 years, we fought hard to become best chapter and ultimately on our 4th year we finally made it! So, I’m very proud- it wasn’t because of me, it was truly because of the whole team and I couldn’t be happier.

Jennie: You know, every strong leader says that, they all recognize it.

Kelly: It’s true! That’s the only way that you are successful and you win. You’ve gotta do it as a team, no ‘I’.”

Clark adds, “And she’ll be the first one to say there’s no ‘i’ in team, but there is an ‘i’ in WIN and WINNER- and she is both of those things.”

Nomi Stanton has served with Kelly in both Fort Gordon AUSA Chapter and the Augusta West Rotary Club.

“Not only is she a selfless servant, but Rotary’s motto is Service above Self. She lives that. I can say to her, ‘You know, I’d really love to do this for some of our young spouses,’ or ‘I’d really like to try this for some of our soldiers,’ or even Rotary, or other philanthropic things in the community, Greater Augusta… she’s all for it. She is always the first to say ‘Yes’ and ‘How can I help?'”

Do you know someone who deserves the Giving Your Best award? Nominate them here.