Louisville, GA (WJBF)– From organizing back-to-school events for young school children to delivering fruit baskets to shut-ins every December, Kathy Wiley gives so much to people in Jefferson County, Georgia.

Her friends in Louisville say she’s always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need, and that’s just one of the reasons she’s our latest Giving Your Best winner!

“From the bottom of my heart. It was something that was instilled in me years ago from my mother and father: Christmas baskets, Christmas fruits for the elderly. We couldn’t play with our toys until we made fruit baskets to take to the elderly so they would see a face for Christmas.”

Kathy Wiley’s parents did a good job. Not only does Kathy honor their legacy of service during the holidays, but she hosts an epic back-to-school giveaway with prizes like bikes and computers… and she serves an annual Christmas luncheon for the Louisville City workers and surrounding law enforcement agencies. Her giving is year-round.

“It’s in her heart.”

Linda Heggs nominated Kathy for the Giving Your Best award. She’s known her most of her life!

“Her work doesn’t go unnoticed. Everyone in the Louisville community, Wrens, Wadley, Bartow, the surrounding area, they know what she does and they support her… and they love her, too!”

Even the Jefferson County Commission is grateful for Kathy’s generous spirit, according to Chairman Mitchell McGraw.

“We just thank her for stepping up to the plate and doing something out of the ordinary that normal business people might not think to do. Like she said, she was taught this at a young age and her mom and her dad did this for elderly people that couldn’t get out. And just serving and putting this out in the community that wouldn’t be out there for them if it wasn’t for her and her husband and her family. Their whole family is a giving family.”

Kathy’s purpose is clear: “Having anything does not mean anything unless you can share it am make others happy.”