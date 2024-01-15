AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Mad Hatter Farm is a rescue that specializes in caring for horses. People of all abilities are able to come visit the care farm, which also has pigs, chickens and goats.

Owner Jill Marier is also a foster parent for special needs children.

It’s no surprise that one nominator says, “I have not met a more genuinely selfless human.”

Jill Marier and her husband started Mad Hatter Farm several years ago, just for their own kids.

“Mad Hatter Farm is a nonprofit public-licensed rescue sanctuary and care farm for kids. I’ve always been raised around farm animals as a child, and then with our foster children, we saw the difference it made… them coming to a home they didn’t know- the kids would be crying when they came in, but as soon as they saw the farm animals they were happy.”

Jill takes in medically fragile infants and children, some who’ve been given a terminal diagnosis. That was the case for Cassie.

“So we knew going in that Cassie would not possible live a ling life, but she was an amazing little girl. She fought very hard for two years and she changed me forever. I wanted to do something in my grief for Cassie.”

And that’s how Cassie’s Care Farm came to be. Cassie had many medical issues that prevented her from being able to play like other kids.

“For all kids that can come who are handicapped, wheelchair bound, learning to walk– everything is handicapped accessible for the to come… home school groups, school groups.

The care farm is a place where differently-abled kids are accepted and encouraged to visit with the animals. Meredeth Hoskinson is the manager of farm tours.

“We take them through our garden beds, sand boxes, and then we have animal encounters.”

Cassie’s Care Farm is also a place where kids with special needs can learn about farming and gardening in a safe environment.

You can find out more about Mad Hatter Farm but going to their website, www.madhatterfarm.org, or liking their Facebook page.

Do you know someone who deserves the Giving Your Best award? Nominate them here.