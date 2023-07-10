AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– What a fun surprise last week, when our WJBF crew dropped in on a luncheon to present the Giving Your Best award to a very unsuspecting volunteer in Columbia County Schools!

Jana Dehart showed up every day during the past school year at River Ridge Elementary School… without pay or fanfare… to help small groups of students who needed reading support, and those who needed more challenging work.

And though she’s a busy grandmother who volunteers at her church, this retired teacher knew she had more to give. From dressing up as book characters, to wiping down dirty desks, to bringing treats and prizes for students, Jana’s impact reaches beyond the classroom walls.

“If you’re a real true teacher at heart, it’s hard to give that up…”

After a 35-year career in teaching, Jana Dehart’s commitment to helping students learn is described as one that is truly unmatched. Both her nominator, and a colleague here at this table, have seen Jana’s contributions in the classroom first-hand.

Dawn Jeffers recently retired from River Ridge, where Jana was an invaluable volunteer in her classroom.

“As a teacher, when you have a volunteer that comes in, that knows what she’s doing – and she was willing to do anything I asked her to do – so we had a little bit of a routine. She’d come into my classroom, do a couple of things and then she would do special things like help us make a special food that went with a unit, and she just allowed me to like “add the sprinkles” to my teaching because I’m doing the base and she was able to build off of it!”

“And so when Dawn asked me to help, I jumped at that chance and did that for a year, and then I met Dana in the hallway and I said, if you ever need any help, if you need a volunteer… and it was like, wooosh!”

Dr. Dana Thomas nominated Jana for the award. She laughs remembering the moment Jana described.

“I said, ‘Yes! You can come in whenever you want to as much as you want to,’ and it was just wonderful being able to have that extra set of hands in the classroom. It’s really important to have that when you are dealing with the younger students.”

As the former gifted coordinator for Aiken County Schools, Jana knows the value of helpers in the classroom.

“And so I’d like to encourage other grandmothers, retired teachers- you know, if you’ve had your time off and you’ve enjoyed your retirement a little bit and you’re looking for something to do, I would like to encourage all grandmothers out there- even mothers if you’re not working- go volunteer an hour or two a day. It’s very rewarding. My reward was the kids- I didn’t need this, but I sure do appreciate it!!”

Dr. Thomas says Jana was an answer to prayer.

“I just say that God sent an angel to my door and I’m so thankful for Jana Dehart and all she provided, not only to me but to River Ridge Elementary School.”

Do you know someone who deserves the Giving Your Best award?

