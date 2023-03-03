AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — WJBF NewsChannel 6 and our Giving Your Best partners need your help in supporting Project Refresh, and their mobile shower unit.

An item drive is currently underway, and donations are needed.

NEW/Unused items needed include sports bras, underwear, hair picks/combs, men’s sweatpants/athletic pants, sweatshirts, tennis shoes, travel size deodorant, and travel size shampoo.

You can drop off donations at Television Park on 1336 Augusta West Parkway in Augusta OR at any CSRA Security Federal Bank location.

Donations will be accepted from now until March 13, 2022.

For more information about Project Refresh or to give online, visit ProjectRefreshInc.com.

Founded in July of 2020, Project Refresh, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides access to shower facilities for the homeless and those in need. Project Refresh, Inc. believes that access to a refreshing shower is a basic human right that no one should be denied.

WJBF’s Giving Your Best partners include Security Federal Bank, Piedmont Augusta, and Solvay Specialty Polymers.