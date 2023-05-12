MCDUFFIE CO., Ga (WJBF) – Your help is needed to keep our community cool this summer. WJBF and its “Giving Your Best” partners are collecting box and plug-in fans for those that need them.

Temperatures are climbing, and keeping cool during these warmer months can be lifesaving.

McDuffie Manna hopes to collect hundreds of fans to give to people who need them.

McDuffie Manna is a faith-based organization providing life-saving aid to people in the area.

WJBF is joining the charity ‘Something for Alex’ to host Manna’s fifth annual fan drive.

“A lot of the folks here do not have air conditioning- something we take for granted,” said Keryl Corley, executive director of Manna. “And everybody knows how hot it can be in Georgia in the summer.”

Over the years, McDuffie Manna has donated hundreds of fans.

This year, they hope to collect 300 fans to give to people who need them.

“We’re already working hard and I think we’re at about 125 right now,” said Beth Newton, director of Something for Alex. “So, we’re accepting donations, fans and cash to purchase fans to help the clients here in McDuffie County and Warren and Wilkes counties.”

Matthew Cassingham, Battalion Chief of the Thomson-McDuffie Co. EMS, tells us heat-related emergencies usually happen at higher rates during the beginning of the summer, as people adjust to the temperatures.

“They can vary from very mild cramping-type injuries all the way up to people having changes in their level of responsiveness,” said Cassingham.

“Fans definitely help cool you down,” continued Cassingham. “The movement of air across your body does lower your body temperature, which is the main problem with heat exhaustion and heat-related injuries.”

McDuffie Manna serves around 500 families per month.

“We also like to think of Manna as ‘Meeting Area Needs Now and Always’,” said Corley.

“The mission of Something for Alex is ‘changing the world- one random act of kindness at a time,” said Newton. “And we just feel like the fan drive goes with that mission.”

“People are so grateful,” said Newton. “And it just blesses us to know that we can help out those in need.”

“You all are a true blessing,” said Corley.

“We’re just glad we can help out,” replied Newton.

The Giving Your Best Fan Drive to benefit Manna continues through May. You can drop off box and plug-in fans at WJBF NewsChannel6, Security Federal Bank of CSRA or Manna. For more information or if you’d like to donate, visit the websites below.

https://mcduffiemanna.weebly.com/donations.html