Giving Your Best: Charles “Chuck” Courtenay

Chuck Courtenay went from playing the nightclub circuit to playing the senior circuit!

His specialty is playing music from the 1940s & 50s… songs our seniors remember from back in the day.

And even though a recent illness has slowed him down a bit, Chuck’s heart is still in his music– which motivates him to keep entertaining.

“A gentleman got up and was mimicking as if he were dancing and came over and said, ‘That was our song, my wife and I,’ of course his wife had long passed, but the nursing director came to me and said that was the first time he had spoken since he’d been there in 8 weeks.”

Courtenay has been entertaining people through his senior ministry for 20+ years.

JoAnn Skinner nominated him for the Giving Your Best award.

“First, he sings great and he played all my favorite songs, and I just believe in his mission.”

From Augusta to Savannah to Atlanta, he spreads joy through music at retirement communities, nursing homes and Alzheimer’s facilities.

“But the Alzheimer’s units turned out to be a big surprise for me because at the time I didn’t realize by performing these songs from the 40’s and 50’s, that many of the people could relate with, was such a powerful therapeutic tool in the Alzheimer’s facilities. And what started out as a thoughtful gesture, just kept going and going, so now I’m just busy, busy!”

Skinner agrees!

“Chuck turns no one down. And if yuo want him or need him and his calendar is open, he will go to you.”

Chuck provides “musical therapy” that lets listeners reconnect with the past. And encourages others to make connections with our elders.

“Visitation is so very, very ultra important. These people sit in a room, they sit in a cafeteria everyday, same cafeteria, they don’t have a whole lot. And yet, some people feel uncomfortable about visiting. Don’t feel uncomfortable because they will do most of the talking once you arrive. Go share God’s love with these precious people, they deserve it!”

If you are interested in a musical stroll down memory lane, you can reach Chuck at 706-210-HOPE(4673). You can always count on Chuck to be there, banging on the ivories just to experience one more memory.