AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– People will tell you that Catherine Williams has a heart for everyone– but especially the homeless.

She has been a faithful servant to The Bridge Ministry of the CSRA since it started 17 years ago.

She plans, cooks and serves meals, and nourishes souls at the same time. And that’s why she’s our latest winner of the Giving Your Best award!

Catherine Williams/Award Winner: “I call myself a chef! Yeah, the head cook, the team leader- how about that? Because we all work together. I love ’em. I couldn’t do it without them- from Pastor Rodger on down, they’ve made it possible for me to do it. I get to love on ’em, fuss and they fuss back, but it’s because I love ’em so much.”

Every other weekend you will find Catherine in the kitchen– in charge of a big meal to serve to the homeless people gathered under the bridge in downtown Augusta.

“And it’s about that one person that shows up- we have made a difference for them to go back, for them to call their friends. And we just enjoy it. We love it.”

Perhaps her most important ingredient is the love she pours into every meal she creates.

“It’s gotta be good. And I love to cook. My mother taught me how to cook and I think I’m a good cook. So, if it doesn’t pass me it won’t go to them.”

Nominator Ashley Hall says Catherine gives her time, effort, love, and compassion selflessly.

“She’s here taking care of others in the community. She’s been doing it for 17 years. And I see the love that she pours into everybody. And it was also the Lord that put it on my heart. She’s amazing. She loves well and gives well.”

But her service isn’t limited to the Bridge Ministry; twice a month she preparing meals for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House!

“It’s her heart for others and she also just wants to give to her community.”

