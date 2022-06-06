THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF)– This month’s Giving Your Best winner spent 40 years in education… from classroom teacher to administration, elementary school to college level.

At the same time, Beth Newton raised her family and volunteered in church activities and civic clubs.

Those who know her say she exemplifies the phrase, “kindness counts.”

All the more impressive when you learn of her family tragedy… and how she turned her pain into purpose.

It was an answer to prayer… a year of prayer.

Beth Newton/Award winner: “In a 7-page letter handwritten letter, from a person I didn’t know, was the answer…. Alex gave him a shirt on a trip because he was cold…. and he wanted to do something to honor Alex and it was the sign to us that this was something we could easily do to continue Alex’s kindness and remember him.”

After the tragedy of losing her son in a home invasion back in 2016, Beth created the non-profit, “Something for Alex.”

Beth Newton/Award winner: “Handed out kindness kits to the homeless in Augusta and Atlanta, where our other children live…”

Through “Something for Alex” Beth leads her family, friends and local groups in a variety of projects to help others.

Beth Newton/Award winner: “…we were so happy this year to be able to give out college scholarships to a student at Augusta Tech, where Alex attended.”

When our crews caught up with Beth and the team at Something for Alex, they were in the middle of an annual fan drive.

Beth Newton/Award winner: “This is our 4th fan drive we’ve done to keep those in our community cool this summer. So many do not have air conditioning and when it’s 100 degrees outside, we want to help them out.”

Vicki Parker/Friend & volunteer: They’ve done purses for homeless shelters in Augusta, kindness bags, pheasant hunts to raise money for childhood cancer, the list goes on and on.”

Keryl Corley nominated Beth for the award. A volunteer herself, she’s excited for the opening of Alex’s market:

“That started 4/29 and will be the last Friday of every month through the fall growing season. It’s for the whole community but those with SNAP can double their buying power.”

“Something for Alex” is a mission for the whole family.

Taylor Newton/Beth’s daughter: “My dad loves the outdoors, he’s all about the pheasant shoots we’ve done, my brother takes care of 5ks- anything at the farm is gonna be them, I like to do anything in Atlanta.”

Beth Newton/Award winner: “Our mission is ‘changing the world one random act of kindness at a time.’ You never know when someone is having a bad day, just reaching out and giving a smile, holding the door, buying a cup of coffee, whatever they can do can makes a difference and that’s the purpose of our organization.”

You can find out more about Something for Alex by clicking this link.



www.somethingforalex.org