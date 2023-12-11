Grovetown, GA (WJBF)– This month’s Giving Your Best winner got her start in the world of not-for-profits by helping her twin daughters get their Girl Scouting Gold Awards.

Through the years, she’s had challenges with space for the food pantry she operates, but her loyal volunteers and a grateful community help this big-hearted lady meet needs in Columbia County… and that’s why Bea Sanders is this month’s Giving Your Best winner.

“I was watching Jennie the other day – I love to watch that when the people are so surprised!”

Well, how fun was this: turning the tables on Bea Sanders so that SHE was the one who was “so surprised” to win the Giving Your Best award!

Bea and her husband, Art, founded Concerned Women, Inc. more than 20 years ago, after putting down roots in Grovetown. At the time, their twin daughters needed to have a volunteer project to earn the top Girl Scouting award.

“We couldn’t find anything in Columbia County, so I went to the Masters Table and met Mike Firmin, and the need was so great. So after my daughters and the other girls in the troop earned their Gold Award, we continued to do the volunteer work, even after they went off to college.”

Every Thursday, from 10am to noon, Bea and her team bless people in the community who are going through a tough time.

“Everybody has to eat. That’s one thing we have in common. So a food pantry, along with the other things we do, that’s awesome. We have to take care of our elderly and our youth and that’s what our mission statement states and that’s what we try to be true to.”

At one point, Concerned Women, Inc. lost the use of their building — but Bea refused to give up and her faith led her to another space.

“We were just blessed to get this building, we were blessed during Covid, we didn’t close down. We continued to serve people- we didn’t close the food pantry and we saw thousands and thousands of people and we’re still seeing a lot of people now, Jennie.”

Longtime volunteer Carla Harrison nominated Bea for the award.

“They were really blessed to get this building, but the truth is all this wonderful food is out here because there’s no room in the building for volunteers when the food’s in there, so the truth is they are busting at the seams. I’ve been trying behind the scenes to find a developer or landowner who’s willing to donate some land in the city that’s walkable… so that we can begin fundraising for a building for a permanent home so they don’t have to keep moving. When I spoke to Bea about it she’s like, I never even dreamed about that, and I’m like it’s ok, we’ve got you. you don’t have to, you have got a community around you.”

Do you know someone who deserves the Giving Your Best award? Nominate them here.