Giving Your Best: Aura Main

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)– This month’s Giving Your Best winner is active in her church and volunteers because she thinks it’s important to give back to the community.

Aura Main thought she was coming to a church meeting when our WJBF crew slipped up behind her… and presented her with the Giving Your Best award.

Born in Panama, she came to the United States in 1980 and her friends describe her as a very humble, quiet person with a huge, giving heart!

“I decided it was time to give some of my time to other people and I love crafting and sewing- all of that comes very natural to me.”

When the pandemic started, she began sewing hundreds of masks for nursing homes, hospitals and friends… not for profit, but for the good of others.

“Word got out and around and I even made some for the fire department”

She goes to Aiken nursing homes to provide activities, crafts, sing-a-longs and company. She writes cards and letters to the residents to let them know they are not forgotten.

“We get a special blessing when we are there, we really do. Those folks are just so special and it makes their day when we’re there.”

Terri Spragg is a friend from church who nominated Aura for the award.

“She’s always there for them, no matter what. She does whatever she can do- reads to them, does crafts with them, and people who have elderly family members – she shows up to play games with them and not just stop by to say ‘hi’- she is part of their life.”

In other words, Aura makes people feel like they count.

“She cares about each one of those as if they’re hew own family members. And that’s the way she is with everybody she volunteers for and with.”