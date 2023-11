AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 and the Giving Your Best Partners are kicking off their annual Toy Drive.

We’ll be collecting new, unwrapped toys from now until December 8, 2023.

You can drop off toys at all CSRA Security Federal locations and right here at WJBF NewsChannel 6, 1336 Augusta West Parkway.