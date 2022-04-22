Our neighbors in Allendale need our help. This month’s devastating tornado damage has left many hurting and in need of supplies.

NewChannel 6 and our Giving Your Best partners are teaming up with The Smart Box in Allendale to collect essential supplies, like food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and more.

If you would like to contribute, drop off donations and supplies at Television Park (1336 Augusta West Parkway), Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until May 20.

ITEMS NEEDED:

Cleaning Supplies Dawn Bleach Paper Towels Detergent Trash bags Brooms Mops

Toiletries Diapers Tissue Toilet paper Wipes Sanitizer Feminine hygiene products

Non-Perishable Food Snacks Can goods Box food Sandwich bags

Water

Gatorade

Towels/washcloths

Sheets

Backpacks/duffle bags

Or donate online at THESMARTBOXUNLOCKS.com