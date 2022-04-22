Our neighbors in Allendale need our help. This month’s devastating tornado damage has left many hurting and in need of supplies.
NewChannel 6 and our Giving Your Best partners are teaming up with The Smart Box in Allendale to collect essential supplies, like food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and more.
If you would like to contribute, drop off donations and supplies at Television Park (1336 Augusta West Parkway), Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until May 20.
ITEMS NEEDED:
- Cleaning Supplies
- Dawn
- Bleach
- Paper Towels
- Detergent
- Trash bags
- Brooms
- Mops
- Toiletries
- Diapers
- Tissue
- Toilet paper
- Wipes
- Sanitizer
- Feminine hygiene products
- Non-Perishable Food
- Snacks
- Can goods
- Box food
- Sandwich bags
- Water
- Gatorade
- Towels/washcloths
- Sheets
- Backpacks/duffle bags
Or donate online at THESMARTBOXUNLOCKS.com