Giving Your Best: William Toney

WILLISTON, SC (WJBF)– Our Giving Your Best crew recently traveled to Williston, SC to surprise William Toney with the special volunteerism award.

“I love giving back and like I said, we’re doing God’s work! So, that’s really what motivates me to give back to people. I love people, so why not give back?”

William Toney says he loves people… and it’s clear the people of Williston, SC love him even more!

Judy Taylor, one of the first to get involved with the “100 Suits” effort, nominated Toney for the award.

“And his mom, years and years ago, she did the same thing. And I think that’s why he and his sisters are so passionate about giving back. So, when I came aboard, we got it rolling and it’s been a blessing.”

Taylor led the effort to surprise William, getting the whole community to rally behind this special recognition for one who dresses to the nines.

“If you know me, I love to dress. Z7 days a week pretty much I’m in a suit and tie. We have a lot of young men who have never worn a suit, never tied a tie, so it’s a great feeling to be able to give back to them and help them learn to dress and get ready for success.”

The program is called 100 Suits for 100 Men.

“It’s not about income, it’s about helping people. Some people are too proud to ask for help, so we don’t single out anyone by asking income or anything.”

“Please, volunteer if you want to, please come and volunteer with 100 Suits. We’ll be glad to have you! As a matter of fact, we have a lot of stuff comingup including our toy drive, we have a food drive that’s coming up.”

If you’d like to get involved with 100 Suits for 100 Men, call 803-671-0238.