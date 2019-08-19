Giving Your Best: Men On Mission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Men On Mission is a group of dedicated men from First Baptist Church of Augusta. Let’s just say they get a lot of work done in a short time! From home repairs to full-on disaster areas, they are ready to take their equipment and head out for cleanup and rebuilding.

But it’s their work on a special project in downtown Augusta that got our attention, and that’s why Men on Mission is this month’s winner of the Giving Your Best award.

Arlene Edwards Williams/Nominator: “They work tirelessly. If you would come on the work site you would swear that they were being paid triple time for the way that they work.”

Cone Underwood/Men On Mission: “We are all men of faith and we believe that we demonstrate our faith by our works in our community, whether it’s building a wheelchair ramp or tackling a project like this.”

This is the Avery House project –we’ll get to that in a moment– but first, they are a group of men with hearts for service. And they’ve been working on projects together for close to 20 years.

Allen Hardin/Men On Mission: “Ramps are fairly simple projects to do and we had the skills, we had the tools, so we thought why not. If you have the need for a wheelchair ramp, we have the ability, we can get it done.”

Jerry Williams/Nominator: “These guys work like they’re 20 years old, but the average age is 70! They do awesome work and I couldn’t be more happy with what they’re doing with us.”

And what they’re doing is pretty special- they are restoring the Avery House to make it a temporary home for homeless veterans. They’ve been at it for a year now, and have at least another year to go… with support from other volunteers and business in the community.

Allen Hardin/Men On Mission: “Once we get the outside finished up then the interior should go a little bit faster.”

And several business leaders in the community have stepped up and supported the cause, including Kelvin Evans from J. C. Stockton Construction Company and Tom Dozier from Gold Mech.

Cone Underwood/Men On Mission: “We’ve gotten a lot of support from the James Hardy Corporation, who donated plank siding and our friends at Southern Windows and Siding replaced all of the windows and basically no charge.”

Arlene Edwards Williams/Nominator: “If there were more people that did what they did, we could transform this community. there would be no homelessness, absolutely no homelessness .”

If you have the skills and are willing to roll up your sleeves and help restore the Avery House, call Cone Underwood at 706-231-3412.