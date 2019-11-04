Giving Your Best: Anna and Travis Jones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Anna and Travis Jones took over the Jesus Can Ministry 13 years ago. They wanted to carry on Anna’s father’s legacy, after he passed away.

They hold fundraisers throughout the year so they can help families, in crisis, at Christmas.

Travis says his wife is very dedicated to the project.

“Most of her time is getting things together, getting it for the families, making sure that everything is right.”

His sister, Kristi Prosser, nominated Travis and Anna for the Giving Your Best award.

“He had an idea of what she did before they got married- but she kept some of it under wraps!'”

What Anna “kept under wraps” was the amount of time and effort she puts into helping families at Christmas.

“We like to help those that are working and trying to help themselves but run into problems that aren’t necessarily in their control.”

It’s called The Jesus Can Ministry and it was her late father’s labor of love. As a firefighter, he saw exactly what a crisis could do to a family.

“He would be overjoyed with the direction that it’s taken.”

Kristi says it’s a year ’round process to collect items and identify families.

“It’s not something they can prepare for in November and present the kids with the gifts in December. They literally all year find different ways to fundraise for it.”

Travis gives all the credit to his wife.

“Anna is really the driving force. I just support it – I just try to support her the best I can.”

“I don’t think Travis is giving himself enough credit,” Anna insists. “He does support it, along with so many others… my brother, Larry Watkins, Jr. is a big part of it also and his family.”

Anna and Travis share a servant’s heart and their outreach extends beyond the Christmas season.

Krisit shares a recent story of their compassion.

“They made box meals for them and just went out and I think they hand delivered over 100 meals to the homeless right here in downtown Augusta. They just do work other than at Christmas so it’s really a fulltime job for them.”