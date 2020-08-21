Free lemonade and pears to passersby, as an 11 year old helps in the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. — One Augusta girl is, shall we say, “turning lemons into lemonade” in the pandemic, doing what she can to help people beat the heat!

8-YEAR-OLD Jennifer Howard has been handing out free pears and fresh lemonade to people as they pass by her house. With the help of her grandmother, Jennifer has given away close to 1100 pears. Those pears came from her grandmother’s backyard.

Maxine McCleese tears up as she talks about seeing little Jennifer reach out to others.

“It blesses my heart. I’m proud of her. She is a wonderful little girl. She’s my very best friend. Nana loves you”

The pears are now gone, but Jennifer plans to keep giving out lemonade to those who need it. Some people even gave her donations in appreciation for her good work.