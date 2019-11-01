Free dog adoption event

Swainsboro, GA (WJBF)- The Emanuel County animal shelter is looking to adopt as many dogs as possible through November 9th.

According to the County Administrator, the Betty Gambrell Shelter is at capacity and they are in critical need of adoptions. So the shelter can be cleared quickly, the shelter along with the Emanuel County Humane Society is offering free adoptions. Included in the event is the adoption fee, spay and neutering as well as a rabies shot. The shelter is also looking for short term fosters as well. For more information visit the animal shelter’s facebook page located here. The Betty Gambrell Shelter is a DOG ONLY shelter.