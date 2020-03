AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Family YMCA is doing its part to feed the community.

The Steiner branch, Thomson Family Y, and Golden Harvest Food Bank are hosting a no-contact drive through market food bank distribution, for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Family YMCA will continue handing out meals to families Friday, March 20 at the Thomson location… from Noon to 1:00 pm.

Staff and volunteers are expected to be there until all of the food is gone.