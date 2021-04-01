Family seeks answers in the death of local music legend, and businessman, Robert “Flash” Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Family members say Robert “Flash” Gordon lived a full life. But his daughters and wife feel he could have lived longer.

To most people, Robert “Flash” Gordon was a radio DJ, manager of singer James Brown, Parade of Quartets host and former general manager of the Augusta Coliseum Authority.

“He’s a legend. He’s an ancestor. Like…he’s Flash. He’s just my Daddy,” explains Mona Gordon.

Mona Gordon is the third of Flash Gordon’s four daughters.

As the owner of “Big G’s Platter Shop,” and then the world famous “Pyramid Music and More,” Flash was known for spinning hits and being a masterful businessman.

He was a light in the music world shining on up and coming musicians exposing them to bigger audiences.

But, that light dimmed early last month.

“He transitioned March 4th at 9:45am and we were surrounding…me, my mom and my sister Nora. We held his hands, we kissed on him, we loved on him,” his daughter cried.

Despite previous health issues, Mona Gordon says her father always found a way to bounce back.

That is, until his final fight.

“Like he literally found. My dad was a fighter. He didn’t want to go. I feel like we’ve been robbed of time with him and it makes me angry,” she reflects.

She and her family feel this was one fight he couldn’t win.

“In March of last year, his prostate cancer returned. We didn’t know that until February of this year. Now, when his cancer came back in February of last year, he was with his eldest daughters. So, we weren’t notified. The end of March 2020 they became the beneficiaries of both of his life insurance policies that me, my sister Nora and my mother were on.”

Now that her father is gone she feels a personal battle is just beginning.

But she says the family wanted one thing before heading into what could become a war…

“Because of all of the drama that has gone on, we needed some semblance of peace and we wanted that peace to last as long as it could,” she says.

Mona Gordon says a memorial will be planned for her father.

NewsChannel 6’s Dee Griffin reached out to Flash Gordon’s older daughters for comment.

After initially hanging up on Griffin, the women finally said they didn’t want to comment until after seeing the story.