EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – One of the CSRA’s most popular and family friendly attractions is now open for the holiday season.

Evans on Ice opened Monday, November 14th.

Families can visit the attraction located at Evans Towne Center Park from now through January 8th, 2023.

Evans on Ice features an expansive outdoor ice-skating rink, including ice-skating lessons, private parties, weekend train rides and roasting marshmallows, occasional acoustic live music, and movies in the park.

