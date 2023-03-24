AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Equality Clinic of Augusta and MCG Pride are hosting events for their ‘Come Out for Health’ Week.

This coincides with Augusta University’s observation of National LGBTQ Health Awareness Week. From 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., Dr. Tracy Casanova will present a lecture on “Clinical and Research Implications of LGBTQ Health Disparities in Chancer.”

Later in the day, the Equality Clinic’s Inaugural Health and Resource Fair will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, March 24th, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta at 3501 Walton Way Extension.

Health information will be provided as well as a free dinner and prizes.