AUGUSTA (WJBF) – This Saturday, June 10th, the community is invited to join the Greater Augusta Arts Council in celebrating the installation of 3 new cross walk murals at the intersection of East Boundry and Telfair Streets in Downtown Augusta.

Commissioner Jordan Johnson will host an East Augusta Community Block Party to celebrate the completion of new crosswalk murals.

The Block Party is organized with the help of the Greater Augusta Arts Council, Felicia Rhodes of Magnolia Court Apartments, Angela Bakos of Resourced Augusta and Chef Cassandra Loftlin of Goodness Gracious Grocery.

It will be from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm.

The block party will include local vendors, food trucks from K’s Wings and Maryland Fried Chicken, Kona Ice and Ice Cream, live music, dancing, and a fresh fruits & veggies giveaway by Goodness Gracious Grocery.

The event is free to the public.

Augusta’s Public Art Advisory Panel used pedestrian safety data and AARP study to determine that the intersection of East Boundary and Telfair Streets is hazardous to people attempting to cross between houses on one side and businesses on the other.

Augusta Traffic Engineering put in new ADA ramps at one corner of the intersection, re-striped existing crosswalks, created a new crosswalk where there had not been one across East Boundary Street, and installed pedestrian activated crossing beacons so that people crossing can signal to drivers to slow down and give them time to cross.

