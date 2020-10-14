Cornerstone to host Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event Oct. 31 in McCormick

McCORMICK, SC – (The McCormick Messenger)

Happy Fall Everyone! Usually, this time of year, we are preparing for the Don’t Fall for Drugs festival, but this year, due to COVID, we cannot hold that event in the same capacity that we normally do. Instead, we have collaborated with several churches and community organizations to plan a different event that is more suitable for the times we are currently experiencing. McCormick will have our first Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event this year to celebrate our kids and community. The event will be held on Oct. 31, from 4:30 – 6 p.m. in the parking lot of McCormick First Baptist Church, located at 108 Oak Street in McCormick. We invite families to drive through the predetermined lineup to receive candy and treats safely.

Local churches and organizations are invited to join us by setting up a station to hand out candy and treats at this event. Donations of candy or treats, or financial contributions are also appreciated to purchase these things if anyone wants to help out or contribute without actually being present at the event. Donated candy needs to be individually wrapped and store-bought; no homemade treats this year. Non-edible treats are great too.

If you want to set up at the event, you will need to submit an application by Tuesday, Oct. 27, so that we can plan accordingly. Please call me at Cornerstone at 864-852-1042 or email at dbrock@cornerstonecares.org to get information or request an application. Donations can be dropped off at Cornerstone: 504 North Mine Street, or the Clemson Extension Office in the McCormick County Administration Building: 610 South Mine Street. We ask that all participants wear masks to hand out candy and observe social distancing practices.

There will also be a virtual costume contest and virtual decorated/carved pumpkin contest associated with this event. Take a picture of your child in their Halloween costume and post it to Facebook.com/McCormickCounty4H by midnight on Oct. 31. People can then vote on the costumes and the costumes with the most “Likes” by Monday, Nov. 2 at noon will get a prize. Same thing with your decorated pumpkins. Take a picture of the pumpkin, post it on the same Facebook page by midnight on Oct. 31, and people can vote on the pumpkins as well. Pumpkins with the most votes by noon on Nov. 2 will win a prize. More specific details to follow closer to Oct. 31.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.