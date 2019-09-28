Dream Academy Students honoring local heroes

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — For eight years the Columbia County Community Connection Dream Academy students host a special dinner for the Columbia County firefighters. The kids take orders and serve their guest spaghetti, cupcakes and salad as if they were in a real restruant.

Each year, the Columbia County firefighters hold annual boot drive to raise money for the Dream Academy. They also take the kids shopping for Christmas. The Dream Academy restaurantt is their way of saying thank you.

“I think it is really special because they get time come here and we get to spend time with them,” said Telisha Rogers. “When we give to them, they would want to give back to us. When they give to us, we want to give back to them.”

At the end of dinner, the kids always give the firefigthers a thank you card and group photo.