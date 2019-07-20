Dozens line up for the grand opening of Pita Mediterranean Street Food

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — As the Garden City gets ready for the summer’s heatwave, there is a new restaurant in the area that might be another option to escape the heat.

Pita Mediterranean Street Food has been serving hot gyros in 20 spots in Atlanta. Now franchisee Nadeem Chaudhry is the bringing the restaurant to Augusta, hoping to make a wave of its own.

You’re here with your parents, are you going to get some good food? Asked NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson. “Yep,” said Emma Gunter.

More than 800 people on Facebook licked that they were going to the grand opening on Friday.

“We expect close to $10,000 to $12,000 worth of food being given away,” said Chaudhry.

A line of people wrapped all the way to Sprouts for the “wraps.”

Devin: How long have you been out here? Tiffany McNeal: “Over a little bit of an hour.” Devin: For some Mediterranean food? Tiffany McNeal, “Yes.” Devin: It better be good. Tiffany McNeal: “It better be.”

Devin: How long have you guys been standing out here? Gunter Family: “Since about 5:30, about an hour, I guess.”

New customers say it’s more than just a free meal; it’s a chance for people in Augusta who crave something different.

“Everybody is used to the same things and the different kind of restaurants,” said the Gunter Family.

“I’m excited about more restaurants coming out here; something new and different.”

“I’ll be making the drive over here, I live in South Carolina,” said McNeal.

“It’s always exciting when new restaurants come to the area.”

The franchise owner says the reason why so many people are outside waiting …

“It’s the food that speaks for itself,” explained Chaudhry. “So if you haven’t tried it, you guys try it, come out, and we will be glad to help you guys.”

Photojournalist: Will Baker