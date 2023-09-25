AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Ironman 70.3 brought athletes from near and far to compete in the exciting Triathon.

Sunday, they swam, biked and ran as onlookers cheered them on.

Tamika Rouse took part in the event and is gearing up for another big race.

She is hosting the “Love Doesn’t Hurt” 1K, 5K and 10K run/walk on Saturday October 14th at 8:30 a.m.

The run/walk starts at the Mill Trail Head in downtown Augusta at 109 Eve Street.

Sponsors, vendors, volunteers should contact (706) 518-0846.

Participants can register at: lovedoeshurt5k10k.itsyourrace.com