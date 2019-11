AUGUSTA ( WJBF) – The Allen Family is hosting its inaugural Turkey Giveaway on November 23rd.

The event is from 9am – 11am at 3054 Damascus Road in Augusta.

The Allen Family is giving away 100 Turkeys to families in need, only 1 Turkey per household.

The day of the event, make sure to bring one form of identification to receive your turkey.

