CSRA (WJBF) – Several Christmas events spread out across our viewing area for Thursday, December 1st.

Thomson, Swainsboro, and Jackson, South Carolina all getting into the holiday spirit.

Thomson tree lighting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Depot in town.

Swainsboro’s parade begins at 5:30 downtown.

And Jackson’s tree lighting begins at 6:00 p.m.

Ft. Gordon’s Christmas festival begins at 4:00 p.m.