COVID Triage tents outside Augusta University Emergency Room

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Patients presenting with respiratory illness to the Emergency Room at Augusta University Health will be screened away from general patient population.

The blue tenting with dividers have been erected outside and away from the Emergency Room doors at AUMC.

Medical professionals will see patients outside of the ER facility for triage services prior to advancing into the Emergency Department. The move will allow for doctors and nurses to determine if further COVID-19 testing is necessary.

Tenting for triage of respiratory illness patients at Augusta University Medical Center

Medical professionals say, if patients needing Emergency Services other than for respiratory symptoms, such as needing stitches, patients should go directly to the Emergency Room avoiding the blue tent triage area. The triage area should be up and running either the night of Wednesday, March 18th or the morning of Thursday March 19th. AUMC professionals are working around the clock to get the triage tents ready to accept patients.

The tenting is not a replacement for the drive thru testing that is being conducted by appointment only at Christenberry Fieldhouse on Wrightsboro Road. Those patients were pre-screened using a mobile app and website to conduct a video chat with a doctor about their symptoms.

That screening can be found at www.augustacareexpress.org or download the app in the Apple Store for iOS or Google for Android. The results of the specimen testing at the drive thru facility will take about 48 hours according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Phillip Coule.

For more information on symptoms and to find out more about the screening call the COVID Hotline at- 706-721-1852