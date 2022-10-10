AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Piedmont Augusta Foundation’s Miracle Mile Walk is back for its 22nd year, and back to the streets since the event was sidelined to a “drive-in” event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the Miracle Mile Walk?

The Miracle Mile Walk is a three-mile fun walk in which participants have the opportunity to support a family member, friend, or co-worker diagnosed with breast cancer.

One-hundred percent of proceeds raised from the walk stay in the CSRA and pays for mammograms for underprivileged women and support patients at the Randy W. Cooper MD Center for Breast Health Services at Piedmont Augusta Hospital.

Survivors of breast cancer will be recognized at the event and cheered on. They will receive a free t-shirt and survivor button.

When & Where is the Miracle Mile Walk?

The Miracle Mile Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Augusta Common from 8-11 a.m.

7:30 a.m.: Donation drop-off and store opens

8 a.m.: Pre-walk Program

9 a.m.: Walk Begins

10 a.m.: Post-walk Celebration and Raffle

How do I get involved?

To register, donate, and/or find out more information, visit the Miracle Mile Walk website.