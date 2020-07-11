City of Augusta plans celebration for 2020 high school graduates

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Due to the pandemic, the last year of school was cut short for thousands of area Seniors.

But, an Augusta city leader has created a way to celebrate thousands of local high school seniors for their achievements.

On Thursday, July 16th, there will be a “Virtual Day Celebration.”

The celebration will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. for all Richmond county high school \Seniors graduating in the class of 2020.

City of Augusta IT Director Tameka Allen came up with the idea and spearheads a committee that is planning the event.

Allen says there will be a DJ playing music live and drawings for giveaways.

“So it’s gonna be 3 hours of really partying and really celebrating what they’ve accomplished as well as giving them prizes and gift cards. And this whole event is not anything from the taxpayers dollars this is the whole community in Richmond County actually sponsoring and providing this and the city of Augusta of course sponsoring this event.”

Family, friends and teachers are also welcome to register and celebrate the graduates.

To register for the event, or become a sponsor, go to: https://www.augustaga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2521

Local businesses and community members who would like to sponsor a monetary and/or in-kind donation should call Ms. Shelly Good at (706)-821-2522 or by email at Good@augustaga.gov for more information.